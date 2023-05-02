Pakistan, Russia commemorate diamond jubilee of diplomatic relations

Pakistan and the Russian Federation are commemorating the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, said the foreign office (FO) on Monday. In a statemetnt, the FO said “To mark this milestone occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged letters of felicitations”. It stated that Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, multidimensional relations based on mutual goodwill and trust. Bilateral ties are marked by cooperation in diverse areas, including economic, energy and security. “The two countries also consult at various multilateral fora on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the FO added. Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia were established on May 1, 1948.