Strategy devised to ensure complete coverage of census in Islamabad till May 15

In pursuance of directions of Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister PD & SI, to complete census exercise on 15th May, 2023 for timely handing over data to Election Commission of Pakistan. PBS higher management has decided to hold series of meetings starting with Chief Commissioner Islamabad on 1st May, 2023. Such meetings will also be conducted with Provincial Government of Punjab on 2nd May, 2023, KP on 3rd May, 2023, Sindh on 4th May, 2023 and Balochistan on 5th May, 2023.

A meeting between Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) higher management and ICT administration, under the chair of Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, to determine the reasons (gaps) of low coverage in Islamabad and devise a targeted strategy to ensure complete coverage till 15th May, 2023 was held in National Census Coordination Centre (N3C), PBS head office on 1st May, 2023.

The reasons of low coverage determined through data analysis and ground realities were discussed in detail with ICT administration. As ICT Administration is fully responsible for completion of Census Field Work in Islamabad. The problems of negative growth rate specially in Islamabad Urban are lack of security of Enumerators, Non response, non-coverage of collective residences like hostels, madrassas etc. low coverage in high rise buildings, high percentage of one person and two persons’ households, over reporting of non-living households. It was mutually agreed that all efforts will be made to reduce the gaps identified by PBS. Mr Sarwar Gondal, Member SSRM, PBS stressed on regular field visits of DC and ACs for effective monitoring. He also emphasized on daily progress sharing as strict action is needed to conclude the exercise on 15th May, 2023.

Islamabad Administration was fully agreed with the concept of targeted approach. Deputy Commissioner apprised that he has already directed all ACs to undertake field visit to ensure complete coverage and plug in the gaps identified by PBS. Results will be visible in coming days. Further, daily progress sharing, vigilance visits of DC and ACs in field in their respective areas of responsibility, complete security of field staff and strict action for the enumerators who have neglected their duties were also assured. Commissioner ICT directed DC to provide fool proof security to field staff coverage by engaging Rangers. He also advise to make utmost efforts to ensure complete coverage.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeem uz Zafar, anticipated that with cooperation of ICT Administration and PBS by taking remedial measures, the exercise will be completed successfully on 15th May, 2023.