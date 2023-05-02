Muqam thanks friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Af­fairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam Monday expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for helping its stranded citizens evacuated from Sudan port safely.

“Safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home safely remains our top priority,” the Advisor to Prime Minister said while talking to media at Islamabad International Airport.

He said a team of our mission is working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan, adding, that another special PIA flight carrying 93 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan reached in Islamabad today (Monday).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Mr. Amir Muqam, and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi were present at the airport to greet and welcome the passengers.

The government has also made arrangements for their accommodation, and meal and paid them to travel from one city to another, Engr Amir Muqam mentioned.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself had been supervising the safe process of Pakistanis, adding, overseas Pakistanis have always proved themselves as an asset to Pakistan and their welfare is the top priority of the incumbent government. Talking to the media on the occasion, Sajjid Hussain Turi said that out of twelve hundred Pakistanis living in Sudan, about 700 hundred have returned to Pakistan.

On the direction of honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan and under supervision of honorable Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination of relevant stakeholders including Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD/OPF has started evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Sudan.

Earlier today, a PIA flight transported 93 Pakistanis who had been stranded in Sudan from Riyadh to Islamabad. The officials of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and Civil Aviation Authority were present to receive the passengers and provide hospitality.

The emerging situation in Sudan necessitated repatriation of around 1500 Pakistanis who were stranded in Sudan for their safe evacuated amid growing security concerns.

Pakistan Mission, Khartoum has started evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Khartoum to Port Sudan through Saudi naval vessels and Pakistan Airforce C130s and Airbus for their onward evacuation to Saudi Arabia and subsequently to Pakistan.

As of today, more then 700 stranded Pakistanis have safely arrived in Pakistan on special flights of Pakistan Airforce.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on the direction of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi has established facilitation desk at Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad to facilitate Pakistanis being repatriated from Sudan. In addition, OPF Airport Facilitation Counters at all international airports in Pakistan have also been instructed to remain vigilant and to provide necessary facilitation /assistance to the overseas Pakistanis being repatriated from Sudan. The OPF Airport Counters are operative 24/7.

Necessary facilitation is being provided to returning Pakistanis at Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Repatriated Pakistanis are being assisted in their inland travel expenses to reach their destination in Pakistan along with provision of meals. Facility of transport is also being provided to reach train/bus terminal from airport. In the instant, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation under the guidance and directions of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi, are closely following this repatriation of Pakistanis from Sudan and remain committed to facilitate them for their safe, secure and swift return to their home towns in Pakistan.