Bournemouth earn uplifting 4-1 win to deepen Leeds’ relegation worries

BOURNEMOUTH: A quick-fire Jefferson Lerma double helped Bournemouth beat Leeds United 4-1 at home in the Premier League on Sunday, lifting them further away from relegation danger and leaving the visitors a point clear of the drop zone. Leeds have 30 points to sit 16th — a point above 18th-placed Leicester City and two above 19th-placed Everton, who play each other on Monday. Meanwhile, Bournemouth moved up to 13th in the standings with 39 points to give the south-coast club a huge boost after they found themselves at the bottom of the table and staring at relegation at the start of March.