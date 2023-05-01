Afghanistan cricketer Najibullah Zadran undergoes surgery in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan cricketer, Najibullah Zadran, has undergone a successful operation at a private hospital in Peshawar. The all-rounder was admitted in the hospital for his tonsils operation. After the surgery, the hospital administration presented flowers to the cricketer. Zadran has been discharged from the hospital and has left for his home country along with his brother. During the final match of T20I series between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah, Ihsanullah delivered a fierce bouncer that rose steeply and hit Najibullah in the area between his neck and the helmet grill. Fortunately, Najibullah did not suffer a serious injury, but he was unable to continue batting when Afghanistan was struggling at 71 for 4 in the 11th over of their chase of 183. Concussion substitute Azmatullah Omarzai replaced Najibullah and scored the highest runs with a 20-ball 21, but was unable to win the game for Afghanistan.