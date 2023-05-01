Ali Sethi and Shae Gill new song after Pasoori out now

‘Pasoori,’ performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, became a worldwide trending hit, making Shae Gill an overnight sensation. The song resonated deeply with people and remains popular, with the duo performing it multiple times to the delight of fans. Shae Gill and Ali Sethi, who became a sensation with their hit song Pasoori, have teamed up again for a new song called Left Right, which also features Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu. The music video has been released, and it takes viewers back to the 60s and 70s with Shae wearing a traditional saree and Left Right’s fashion style. The song has Ali Sethi’s signature style and the collaborators have made efforts to give it a distinct sound.