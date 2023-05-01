Alia Bhatt pushes Ranbir Kapoor to do yoga, the latter reveals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly the ‘it’ couple in Bollywood. The duo got married in April last year after dating for more than five years. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor attended a book launch event in Mumbai where he looked stylish as ever. During the event, he spoke about his skin care regime and lifestyle and credited his wife for pushing him to consider different activities.

When asked about his skin care routine, Ranbir mentioned that he dips his face in ice water to avoid tanning. He also spoke about Alia pushing him to do yoga. “Nowadays, Alia is really pushing me to do yoga. She said it reflects on your skin, I don’t know how it does, but it does right?” he said.

Another video of Ranbir from the said event has been going viral where he is seen holding a cup of tea which accidentally spills on him. The video garnered a lot of laughter from the social media audience.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film was helmed by Luv Ranjan. Tu Jhooth Main Makkar minted nearly Rs 150 crores at the box-office. He will next be seen in Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The movie will release in August this year.

Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.