FREE FLOUR SCHEME: PML-N vs PML-N

The caretaker government of Punjab on Sunday termed corruption allegations made by PML-N disgruntled leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding the free flour distribution programme “false and fabricated”.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a statement had alleged that Rs20 billion was looted during the free floor distribution programme, which was first rolled out in Punjab. At a seminar at Lahore’s Government College University (GCU), the PML-N leader had talked at length about the issues plaguing governance in the country. During a ceremony in Lahore, Abbasi said that the political leadership needs to provide a clear vision for the system to function correctly. He went on to allege that corruption amounting to over Rs20 billion had occurred in the distribution of flour, which was allocated from a budget of Rs84 billion. Abbasi also questioned the value received by the poor in exchange for the money spent. The former prime minister criticised the system for failing to provide facilities and for everyone sitting as spectators. He said that political enmities have turned into hatred in the country. He added that the joint leadership failure was the reason for the country’s problems, with even those who are not capable of leading becoming leaders today. Although the PML-N leader did not single out the Punjab government, provincial Interim Information Minister Amir Mir issued a statement on Sunday and termed Abbasi’s allegations to be “false and fabricated”. He said that the provincial government had provided relief to millions of beneficiaries under the programme. “There wasn’t even an ounce of corruption,” Mir said, adding that those making the claims had damaged their own credibility. The Punjab minister claimed that the free flour distribution programme was the province’s most successful scheme yet under which approximately 30 million people were provided free flour during the month of Ramazan. Mir highlighted the free flour scheme was jointly funded by both the federal and the provincial government. He lamented that the programme had become a target due to the internal political differences within the PML-N.

The provincial caretaker minister urged Abbasi to either apologise or provide evidence to back the allegations. “The caretaker Punjab government believes in transparency and impartiality and can give an account of every penny regarding the flour scheme.

Therefore, no one can accuse it of corruption,” Mir said. Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb dismissed Abbasi’s allegations, saying that millions of underprivileged individuals in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Islamabad received free flour during Ramazan with complete transparency and honesty. “The distribution of flour was supervised by the prime minister himself, who visited various cities to

monitor the process,” she added. Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the success of this historic scheme, which was made possible through the hard work of administrative officers and officials who worked tirelessly day and night. On the other hand, former information minister and PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry urged the National Accountability Bureau chairman to initiate an investigation into the claims made by Abbasi and hold the Punjab government accountable.