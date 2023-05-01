First two mpox patients recover from disease: health ministry

The first two monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan last week have recovered from the virus, officials of the Federal Ministry of Health said on Sunday. The person deported from Saudi Arabia, who was under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, has been discharged, said the ministry’s officials. Meanwhile, the other person was in quarantine at their home and was said to be in a stable condition. According to infectious disease experts, many cases of “chickenpox” are being reported in Pakistan. They said that people are mistaking the cases of chickenpox as monkeypox. The experts urged the health ministry to take note of the increasing cases of smallpox. Meanwhile, two new suspected cases of mpox have been detected in Lahore’s General Hospital (GH), said the administration on Sunday. The hospital administration said that the suspected patients are hospitalised for the last two days and are under treatment. As per the details, one of the new suspected patients is a female and the other is a male, who were showing symptoms of the disease. Their symptoms include fever and red spots while one of them also has blisters on the body.