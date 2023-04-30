Ryan Reynolds shares how Blake Lively is doing after welcoming fourth child

Now with four kids under one roof, Ryan Reynolds no longer considers himself to be a free guy.

In fact, the Deadpool star recently made a joke about how his home has become a “zoo” since welcoming another baby with wife Blake Lively. During a virtual appearance on the Feb. 13 broadcast of CNBC’s Power Lunch, Ryan quipped from what appeared to be a kitchen, “To be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.”

While Ryan didn’t divulge his newborn’s name or sex, the 46-year-old did share that he and Blake, 35, are “very excited” about their latest addition.

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

Ryan-who also shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Blake-jokingly added, “If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble.”

Fans were first tipped off that the couple had welcomed their fourth child when Blake posed in a Super Bowl Sunday photo without a visible baby bump. The Gossip Girl alum simply wrote in a Feb. 12 Instagram post, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy.”

In true Ryan fashion, the actor then trolled social media users by introducing a “new addition to the family” when he announced Emma Corrin’s casting in the upcoming Deadpool instalment.

“The Deadpool family, for clarity,” he tweeted on Feb. 14. “Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

It looks like fans will just have to wait until Ryan’s ready to share details about his baby.