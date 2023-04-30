Why is Imran Khan not Acceptable?

I have vivid memories of PTI’s founding event at Holiday Inn, Lahore in April 1996. My late friend, Ahsan Rashid, and Mehmood Awan, and I drove to the venue ahead of IK to get a feel and flavour of the attendees. The hall was abuzz with anticipation. Mazhar Sahi, a former Olympian had come from Chicago to participate. He still has the invoice for the event that he helped pay as a badge of honour. IK was a national icon, a cricketing star and a philanthropist who built a cancer hospital that renders free treatment. He was launching himself into the rough and tumble of Pakistani politics that was controlled by two competing mafias, PML(N) and PPP. IK arrived with Omar Farooq (Goldie for friends) at a rousing reception. Many international journalists, who knew Imran Khan well, were among the attendees. Full-throated slogans were raised by his supporters including “Prime Minister Imran Khan”. It felt odd at that time, yet eventually proved true. As a member of the founding team, I take pride in being present at this historical event. IK’s speech had the same terminology and phrases that you hear today. He stood for honesty, merit, justice for all, and the elimination of corruption. I saw some old political hacks snickering, “What is this guy talking about? This is Pakistan, not the UK”.

I was deeply involved in the 1997 elections. IK attracted huge crowds, at times larger than Punjab’s sweetheart at that time, Nawaz Sharif. However the results of the 1997 elections demonstrated that the masses liked what PTI stood for and wanted to see IK, but they did not buy into his message. It took nearly fifteen years, till 2011, for the message to ultimately resonate with voters. It took unshakable resolve and unrelenting efforts against insurmountable odds for IK to start winning the hearts and minds of Pakistanis.

Democracy is dying in Pakistan from a thousand cuts inflicted by the PDM.

IK never wavered in his belief and commitment to bringing change. He worked himself to the bone, yet kept moving forward. Omar Farooq, Afzal Ghauri and I recently reminisced about those early days at his sprawling ranch near Lahore. I intend to capture this momentous journey in a book; may Allah give me time and energy.

Fast forward to the present. A few days ago I attended a dinner with some very senior and prominent journalists in North America. Invariably the discussion gravitated to IK. The host while introducing me commented about my unflinching support for IK without seeking any benefit. I elaborated that I have nursed a vision for Pakistan spanning five decades. I believe IK is striving to achieve it. If anything, I am thankful to him for his selfless struggle. I don’t seek material rewards; only the fulfilment of a dream that started at Punjab University.

The battle rages on. Supreme Court’s intervention to uphold Constitution is a breath of fresh air. The struggle between the flesh-eating carnivores; the ruling elite and their hapless victims; the suffering masses is coming to a head. Where does their venomous hatred for Imran Khan stem from? Ask a PDM supporter and he will give a thousand reasons. Once we cut through the chaff, a few stand out. IK stands for accountability; equal opportunity and justice for all. He is attempting to break the chokehold of corrupt mafias in every walk of life and; above all enforce rule of law and adherence to the Constitution. This is a direct assault on the elite capture of Pakistan from which politicians, generals, bureaucrats and businessmen benefit. How can they relinquish their control over the goose that lays golden eggs for them?

What are we up against? A many-headed serpent, like the Hydra in Greek mythology. PDM insulted and attack the Judiciary in this jaundiced parliament and then grovel at the feet of Judges in the court. PM Sharif and his cronies have taken this page from Trump’s playbook; attacking and bullying even when they are wrong. IK is attempting to drain the swamp of corruption that is drowning Pakistan. They feel vulnerable and exposed due to their corrupt practices. Democracy is dying in Pakistan by a thousand cuts inflicted by PDM.

We are under a dictatorship. Their only goal is to retain power by hook or crook. Social media has broken the shackles of restricting the spread of information. Both Nawaz and Zardari are fading away. They have fielded their successors; Maryam and Bilawal. Other than being vulgar, rude and crass what do they bring to the table? Neither of them has done a day’s hard work. Their claim to fame is being born to privilege. They are faced with Imran Khan who has worked hard every day of his life for the last fifty years. These softies have an uphill battle on their hands.

The kneejerk reaction by PM Sharif and PDM in getting a vote of confidence is going to come back to bite them in two ways. First, if the PM enjoys the support of the majority why did the money bill fail? It is clear PM Sharif engineered it in defiance of Court orders. Second, all the parties in the PDM alliance have taken ownership of disasters inflicted by this imported regime. They have to face the wrath of the electorate jointly. IK comes from a position of strength. He stands with the Constitution and is backed by Supreme Court’s judgments. We stand at the cusp. Will we have a democratic dispensation or degenerate into a corrupt, brutal dictatorship?

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The weiter can be followed on twitter at following id: @HafeezKhanPU