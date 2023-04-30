Afghan women protesters urge against foreign recognition of Taliban

A group of Afghan women protested in Kabul on Saturday, defying a crackdown on dissent to urge foreign nations not to formally recognise the Taliban government ahead of a UN summit next week. Protesters opposing creeping curbs on women’s rights have been beaten or detained since the Taliban surged back to power in 2021 and security forces have fired into the air to disperse some rallies. However, small groups of women have continued to stage sporadic gatherings. Around 25 women marched through a residential area in the Afghan capital on Saturday ahead of a summit in Doha that the United Nations says will discuss a “durable way forward” for the country.

“Recognition of Taliban – violation of women’s rights,” the women chanted during the march, which lasted no longer than 10 minutes and passed without confrontation with security forces. Other chants included “Afghan people, hostages of Taliban” and “We will fight, we will die, we will take our rights”. No nation has yet acknowledged the government as legitimate since the Taliban returned to power after US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.