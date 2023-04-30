Ex-CJP’s son seeks ‘cut’ in return for PTI ticket

An audio recording purportedly of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son discussing distribution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election tickets for money has surfaced on social media on Saturday. In the audio clip, Najam Saqib can be allegedly heard discussing about his cut with a ticket-holder, Abuzar Chadar. During the conversation, Abuzar greets Najam and praises his efforts. Upon Najam’s response, Abuzar says that his efforts have borne fruit. Najam: I have received the information. Abuzar: Okay, sir. Najam: Yes, tell me, what needs to be done now? Abuzar: We are currently printing the tickets. Once they are printed, please do not delay in distributing them. Time is very limited. Najam: Okay, just come to meet baba (father ex-CJP Nisar) to thank him. Nothing else (needed). Abuzar: That’s not a problem. Najam: He’ll come to the office by 11 o’clock. Just come and hug him. He’s worked very hard. Abuzar: Indeed, he has. I was thinking of going to uncle’s place first or should I submit the tickets in the evening? Najam: It’s up to you. But make sure to meet baba today. Abuzar: Yes, I will come straight to him. Najam: Okay.

Abuzar: We’ll have time only till 12 o’clock. Najam: Get the tickets printed, send the picture, and then you can do it at the office. Abuzar: Okay. In another alleged conversation between Najam and Mian Uzair, the former asks the latter to check his WhatsApp.Uzair: Has Abuzar sent this to you Najam: Friend, I am also a lawyer. Uzair: No, did Abuzar send it to you or did you get it directly? Najam: It can also come to me directly, it’s not necessary that Abuzar sends everything.

Uzair: Should I bypass him? Najam: If you want to you may but this was sent to me by Abuzar. Uzair: Okay. Najam: So who got the job done? Did someone else get it done? Uzair: It’s all good. Najam: So what’s the matter? Uzair: Let me talk to him, alright? Najam: What do you mean you will talk? Everything was decided already. Uzair: I will call him to send me the stuff. Najam: Don’t just send the stuff. Don’t take anything below 120 or I’ll break your legs. Uzair: Dude, you’re talking about this on the phone again.

Najam: Uzair, this is not an issue for me. Just don’t take anything below 120 from him. Uzair: Okay. Najam: I’m telling you, I’m not joking… this is a very serious matter, Uzair. Uzair: Brother, I understand, let me handle it, okay? Najam: Otherwise, I’ll get direct to him and you won’t be able to do anything. Uzair: It will be better if I tell him.

Najam: He’s coming to the office after submitting. If you want you can come as well. Uzair: Okay. Najam: Come, then.

Later, former chief justice Saqib Nisar confirmed that the voice in the audio call was of his son, Najam Saqib. “It is my son’s voice in the leaked audio,” the former top judge told a private TV channel when asked if it was his son in the purported call. He said that his son’s voice has been presented in a distorted way terming those who made the audio as “hypocrites”.

Responding to a question about the discussion in the audio revolving around PTI’s ticket distribution and his own role in the matter as mentioned by his son in the call, Justice (retd) Nisar said: “Has this caused anyone damage? Has this caused you damage?” He called himself a “private person” who can make “recommendations” for anyone, the former chief justice said. When asked if money can be taken for recommendations? Justice (retd) Nisar said: “Cursed be those who take money.” While the judge did confess to recommending Abuzar for the PTI ticket but rejected taking money in return.