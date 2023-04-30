CTD kills two terrorists, checked 82 suspects in April

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has checked more than 20,000 people out of which 82 suspects were arrested across Punjab during the current month of April. A spokesman for CTD Punjab said that CTD also registered cases against the arrested 82 suspects and started investigations.

CTD Punjab has enhanced its intelligence based operations across Punjab in view of the terrorism wave in the country, adding that an investigation was started against 12 suspected persons identified in 11 intelligence-based operations, while the record checking and surveillance of the suspects on the watch list was in progress, he added. As many as, 299 combing & search operations were conducted during the month, the spokesman said and added that every possible effort was being made to eliminate the anti-state elements. He said that during the combing operation in other districts, two terrorists were killed in Rajanpur while three other terrorists namely Haris, Saif and Ibrar were arrested.

Among the dead terrorists were Irfanullah and Ilyas, whereas hand grenades, detonators and explosive materials were also recovered from the terrorists. The arrested terrorists belonged to the banned organization, the spokesman asserted. He said that 48 IBOs were conducted across Punjab in order to deal effectively with the menace of terrorism and avoid any untoward incident, in which 49 suspects were interrogated while three suspected people were arrested during operations.

Three arrested suspects included Haris Iftikhar of Al Qaeda, Muhammad Saifullah of Daesh and Abrar Ahmad Khan of TTP, whereas two terrorists were also killed. The terrorists killed in operations were identified as Irfanullah and Ilyas belonging to TTP. The CTD also recovered explosives 1875 grams of IED bomb 1, detonator 11, safety fuse wire 13 feet, prima card, two pistols with ammunition, a rifle, five prohibited books and cash. Moreover, 692 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police, in which 39,490 persons were checked and 142 suspects were arrested while 112 FIRs were also registered. The spokesman said that CTD was pursuing its goal for a safe Punjab, and would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to put terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.