Mahnoor opens up about lack of diversity in Pakistani media industry

Renowned actress Mahnoor Baloch, known for her infrequent appearances in movies and dramas, recently spoke about the lack of diversity in the Pakistani media industry.

In a television programme, the actress candidly explained the reason for her limited on-screen presence. “It’s a pity that our industry is still developing in which a certain type of role is designed for women, in which the same roles are shown, for them its age limits are also set,” she stated.

Baloch further elaborated that unlike the international media industry, which produces stories on different subjects and people of various ages, Pakistani media industry only focuses on love stories, portraying actors who are much older than their characters.

She stressed that people’s perceptions are changing and the industry should adapt to this new outlook. “Even though the hero is 55 years old, he does not look old. It seems because people’s thinking is changing and they don’t accept it anymore,” she added. Baloch, who has been associated with the Pakistani showbiz industry for many years, has made her mark as an actress, model and director.