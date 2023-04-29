Faysal Qureshi barred Hanish from doing dramas

Hanish, the eldest daughter of actor-host Faysal Qureshi, said that her father didn’t let her join showbiz despite getting offers.

Hanish, who describes herself as a realtor by profession, was recently seated for a tell-all with a digital channel. The star kid spoke about the dynamics with the ‘Hook’ actor after his remarriage.

Speaking about the second marriage of the actor, Hanish said, “It is not a situation, it is a choice.”

“If the parents get married, if they don’t have the compatibility, they have the right to move on. A man has the right and a woman has the right to move on,” she stated, adding that she was the happiest about his wedding and was at the forefront at the ceremony.

“If your father or your mother is treating each of their families equally, then that’s the best thing that can happen.”

Hanish also mentioned that she shares a great bond with her father and loves and respects his new family as well.

It is pertinent to note that the actor married his now-wife Sana in 2010. The couple shares two children together, a daughter Aayat and a son Farmaan. During the same outing, Hanish also revealed getting offers to feature in dramas when she was still in college. “At that time, my father was like ‘over my dead body’,” she shared. The aspiring actor further clarified that her father wanted her to complete her education at that time and held great importance towards it. Hanish said that it was a great favour of Faysal as it helped her establish an identity far from a nepo-kid.

Hanish said that she doesn’t mind being a ‘star child’ but it comes with its own set of pros and cons, however, she has stopped taking that pressure onto herself.

“The cons are that you will be scrutinised at every moment of your life and there is a lot of hatred and judgement, but I don’t care about any of it,” she concluded.

Hanish is the first-born daughter of Faysal, who lived with his mother and veteran actor, Afshan Qureshi. She started her career as a stylist for dramas and is currently associated with real estate.