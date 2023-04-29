Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s cover of ‘Channo’

Famous musician Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has once again created waves on social media with his latest rendition of Ali Zafar’s famous song “Channo”.

The London-based singer has impressed fans with his unique twist on the lyrics, prompting Ali Zafar himself to respond on Twitter with a message of appreciation.

“YaAllah Khair,” the 42-year-old musician wrote on Twitter while sharing Chahat’s video singing “Channo”.

In the video, Ustaad Chahat greets Zafar before launching into his version of “Channo”, which quickly gained popularity on social media platforms. Not only that, but Mr Chahat has also extended an invitation to Ali Zafar to visit him in London.

Ustaad Chahat’s cover of “Channo” is just the latest in a string of hits from the musician. He has also covered Kaifi Khalil’s iconic track “Kahani Suno 2.0” and the Pakistan Super League anthem, showcasing his versatility as a musician.