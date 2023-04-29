If I were a cricketer, I would aspire to be like Shoaib Malik: Humayun Saeed

Prominent Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has revealed that he had a passion for cricket in the past and admitted that if he were a cricketer, he would want to be like Shoaib Malik.

During a special conversation on the Samaa TV programme “Had Kar Di”, the host Momin Saqib asked senior actor Humayun Saeed if he ever had a desire to become a cricketer.

The Crown actor responded by saying that he did, and if he were a cricketer, he would be like Shoaib Malik. These comments were made during the show, which was aired on Samaa TV.

“Had Kar Di” host facetiously asked if he would get married in India, Saeed smiled and replied, “No, I would only get married in Pakistan.” Momin Saqib further asked whether he would have been a good batsman or an all-rounder, or would he have played cricket for 100 to 150 years, to which the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said, “I think I would have been an all-rounder.” The host then asked Saeed if he likes Googly or any other ball, to which the actor replied that he likes the other ball.