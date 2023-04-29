Reema Khan wishes Shaan Shahid with a heartfelt note on his birthday

Reema Khan is a Pakistani television personality who was once a stage dancer, Lollywood film actress, director and producer.

During the 1990s, Khan was a leading film actress in Pakistan. She has starred in almost 200 films since her debut in 1990, and her performances have been appreciated by Pakistani and Indian cinema critics. In 2019, she was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award for her contributions to Pakistani film.

Reema wished a happy birthday to her co-star in Bulandi, Shan Shahid. She wrote in the caption, ‘Happy birthday with loads of good wishes. Happy birthday my friend! May you fly high on the wings of success this year and always ameen.’

In the video shared by Reema, Shan is potted singing for his reel heroine in a beautiful voice while playing the guitar. Reema also sang along with Shan and showcased her singing skills.

Many of the admirers of Shan and Reema took to the comments section and expressed their excitement at seeing their on-screen couple jamming out. One wrote, ‘Both have beautiful souls real ambassadors of Pakistan.’ Another wrote, ‘Our childhood memories..shan Reema every where on screen off screen cute couple.’ Reema has appeared in many Pakistani films opposite Shan Shahid and the pair is adored by many. They both share a special bond with each other.