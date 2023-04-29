Kareena opens up about motherhood and balancing career

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second child earlier this year, has been balancing her career and motherhood responsibilities. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about how motherhood has changed her priorities and how she sees herself now. Kapoor Khan revealed that she now sees herself as “70 percent a mother and 30 percent an actor.” She stated that motherhood has taught her to prioritise her time and energy and that she now focuses on spending time with her family when she is not working. The actress also spoke about the challenges of being a working mother, stating that it is not easy to balance both roles. She credited her family and support system for helping her manage both roles and expressed gratitude for their support. Kapoor Khan is known for her versatile acting skills and has been a prominent figure in the Bollywood industry for over two decades.