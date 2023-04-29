Bournemouth keep Southampton at bottom of table with 1-0 win

SOUTHAMPTON: A goal from Marcus Tavernier secured Bournemouth a 1-0 win over Southampton and piled more misery on interim boss Ruben Selles, whose side remain rock bottom in the Premier League. Gary O’Neil’s squad leapfrogged West Ham United into 14th place with 36 points from 33 games, seven points clear of the drop zone. “We were in complete control,” O’Neil told BT Sport. “Disappointed that we didn’t put the game to bed because you knew that Southampton would get desperate towards the end and throw caution to the wind and then we had to show another side to us. “But yeah, for the players to put on a performance like that in such a high-pressure game, really proud of them.” Southampton, who have won just six times this season and played for most of the night like a team destined for relegation, are six points adrift of the safety zone with only five games remaining.