PTI, PDM CLAIM ‘REASONABLE PROGRESS’ IN SECOND SESSION: ‘Final round’ on May 2

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government and the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to hold the “final” round of talks on May 2 (Tuesday), a private TV channel reported.

Following the second round of talks – which was held Friday in Senate’s Committee Room – the sides decided to consult with their top leadership and allies over the proposals presented during the meeting.

Both delegations were hopeful of concluding on Tuesday, but PTI warned that the talks could “derail” at any point if the law enforcers keep arresting its workers.

In conversation with journalists after the talks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said progress has been made. Without disclosing, he said both sides have presented their proposals. “There is no deadlock in the talks. PTI and the government’s committees will meet on Tuesday at 11am,” he said, elaborating that the meeting has been postponed till next week as both sides need to discuss the proposals with their leadership.Dar said that there have been suggestions from both sides and things are moving forward.

He said that next Tuesday there will be talks again and the matter will move forward. “There has been progress from both sides. The proposals presented have been discussed,” he added. Talking to journalists, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in his view, “reasonable progress” was made and that he would inform party chairman Khan about the talks after visiting him in Lahore. “We presented our point of view and they presented theirs,” Qureshi said, without elaborating on what the proposals were so far.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, during the same press conference, said the talks were held in a “positive atmosphere”, but warned that talks would derail if arrests of his party workers did not stop. “The arrests will destroy the negotiation process. Ali Amin Gandapur has still not been released despite him securing bail in all his cases,” the former information minister said. A private TV channel claimed that the government has suggested holding polls in September this year. However, the PTI did not agree to this at first and proposed that polls be held in July. At this, the government representatives reportedly told the opposition that they have to present the budget in June and elections in July would be too early. The PTI delegation then agreed to put forward the government’s proposal before Khan.