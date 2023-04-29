All efforts being made for education of martyrs children: IG Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of the families of police martyrs and Ghazis who were injured in various incidents while on duty. In this regard, 3.5 crores has been released for buying new houses for two Marty’s families. New houses will be given to families of martyr of Narowal police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Suleman and ASI Muhammad Akbar of Kasur Police. According to the details, RPO Gujranwala and RPO Sheikhupura had sent a summary to the finance branch for the purchase of martyrs’ houses on behalf of the departmental security committee, which was considered under supervision of Additional IG Welfare Branch and DIG Headquarters and DIG welfare under central committee of the Central Police Office Punjab, carefully reviewed both the cases and submitted its recommendations to the IG Punjab, in the light of which funds were approved for the purchase of new houses for the families of the two martyrs.

A meeting of the Compensation Award Committee was held under the supervision of Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, in which approval was also given to release 50 lakh rupees for the medical treatment and financial assistance of 10 Ghazis of Punjab Police. The said amount will be given for the medical expenses of Ghazis of Khanewal, DG Khan, Vehari, Gujrat and Faisalabad Police who were injured in various incidents while performing their professional duties during last few years. 10 lakh to the injured Constable Muhammad Iqbal of Khanewal, 2.5 lakh to Constable Sabtain Abid of DG Khan and 3 lakh to Driver Constable Muhammad Tanveer, 8 lakh 50 thousand to Sub Inspector Javed Iqbal of Vihari, Sub Inspector Adnan Jameel, TSI Muhammad Tahir, ASI Muhammad Iqbal, ASI Abdul Rehman and Constable Khurram Shehzad of Elite were given one lakh each, ASI Yasir Nadeem of Gujarat Police, Constable Hamid Farooq were given five lakh each, Driver Constable Adil Hussain two and a half lakhs while Faisalabad Constables Mazhar Hussain and Ehsan. Rafiq were given five lac rupees each. IG Punjab ordered to continue priority measures for the welfare of martyrs and Ghazis and said that RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure all possible measures to take care of families of martyrs and Ghazis. IG Punjab said that no effort should be spared for higher education of children of martyrs and best treatment and rehabilitation of Ghazis and all possible relief and support should be provided to the families of martyrs and Ghazis.