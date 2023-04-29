Pakistan fully aware of atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine: PM

The Graduation Ceremony of 147th GD (P), 93rd Engineering, 103rd Air Defence, 24th Admin and Special Duties, 7th (Bravo) Logistics and 129th Combat Support Courses was held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also in presence.

A total of 147 Aviation Cadets, and 01 Naval Cadet graduated during the ceremony.

The Chief Guest awarded Branch insignias and trophies to the graduating cadets & distinction holders. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Ijlal Karim.

Trophy for overall best performance in Combat Support Course was received by Aviation Cadet Hafiz Ali Hassan of Medical Branch.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Admin and Special Duties Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Faizan Saeed whereas, Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Air Defence was received by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Bilal Raza.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering discipline was awarded to Pakistan Navy Cadet Sergeant Imad-Ud-Din, while Chief of the Air Staff Best Pilot Trophy for outstanding performance in flying training was received by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Shirjeel ur Rehman.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was awarded to Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Muhammad Hassam Zafar, whereas, Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Abdul Manan Hassan.

While addressing the graduating cadets, the Chief Guest said, “You have joined Pakistan Air Force with a sacred resolve of defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

Today, you are becoming officers of this elite military organization, whose mission is challenging as well as exciting.

You must develop yourself to uphold the finest traditions of dynamic leadership imbued with courage, professional excellence, integrity and self-respect.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, PAF has made remarkable progress, most notably in the domains of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber, Space and Niche Technologies.

He further asserted that “we are fully aware of the atrocities being committed against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine. We will continue to extend our all out moral, political and diplomatic support at international forums for their just & indigenous struggle for freedom.”

The ceremony was followed by thrilling aerobatics and aerial displays which marked history being the first ever flypast on a graduation ceremony by PAF’s frontline fighter jets including Mirage, J-10, F-16 and JF-17 aircraft. Afterwards, PAF Academy Aerobatics team “Sherdils” captivated the spectators with high quality formation aerobatics display. The Graduation Parade was witnessed by high ranking civil and military dignitaries as well as parents of the graduating cadets.