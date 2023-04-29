Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 29 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 186900 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 218000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 29 April 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 218,000 Rs 199,832 Rs 190,750 Rs 163,500 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 186,900 Rs 171,324 Rs 163,537 Rs 140,175 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,690 Rs 17,132 Rs 16,354 Rs 14,017 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 529,854 Rs 485,697 Rs 463,622 Rs 397,390

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.