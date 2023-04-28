Naseem Shah shares memory of his late mother

Naseem Shah, a young and promising fast bowler, has won the hearts of cricket fans across Pakistan with his amazing talents and hard work. He made his debut at the age of 16, a dream comes true for any young cricketer.

However, this happy occasion was overshadowed by the death of his beloved mother, whom he loved more than anyone else in the world. Despite the pain of his mother’s death, Shah decided to play his debut match, dedicating his performance to his mother’s memory.

In an emotional conversation with Sawera Pasha, he admitted that this was the most difficult period of his life and that he had to use medications to achieve peace of mind.

The loss of his mother was so overwhelming that he struggled to talk about it. He found himself forgetting things that he would never have forgotten when his mother was alive. The pain was so great that he tries to avoid going home, as he can still see his mother walking through the doors of their house.

Despite his heartbreaking anguish, Shah is desperate to make his mother proud. He imagines his mother sitting in front of him, listening to his aspirations and desires. He continues to work hard and pursue his passion for cricket, as his mother has always done.

Naseem has become a role model for young cricketers all throughout Pakistan due to his effort and perseverance. He has recently become the focus of attention as a result of his outstanding performance in the Asia Cup 2022.