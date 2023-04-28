US asks Pakistan to implement IMF reforms

As the country faces a worsening economic crisis, the US has urged Pakistan to adopt the required changes agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The talks have been going on since late January, and the reforms are vital to getting Pakistan back on track financially, avoiding increasing debt, and growing the economy.

The State Department officer in charge of Pakistan, Elizabeth Horst, indicated that the reforms were difficult but vital for Pakistan’s economic well-being. She pledged US policy, business, and transparency support for the crisis-ridden country.

Horst stressed that Pakistan-US relations were mutually beneficial and essential for both countries’ interests. The US has close cooperation with Pakistan in several areas, including trade and investment, climate change, security, and regional stability.

The two countries initiated the Pakistan-US Green Alliance to deepen their collaboration further. Horst stated that a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan was crucial for the interests of both countries and their people.

Horst mentioned that the US and Pakistan are working together on regional security, counter-terrorism, and counter-narcotics. While security relations have improved in the past year, the US remains concerned about the increasing terrorist attacks in Pakistan, particularly by the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Horst emphasized that it was in both countries’ interest to ensure Afghanistan did not become a haven for terrorists.

The US is working with Pakistan to push the Taliban to fulfill their promises and establish a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.