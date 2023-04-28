SC decision will be guided by constitution and law: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar said on Thursday the decision of the court would be guided by Constitution and law. He said the government was adamant on deviating from the Constitution. Speaking to the media along with PTI leaders in Lahore, Asad Umar said he hoped that court would take concrete steps to implement the Constitution. Deviation of the constitution means a robbery on the right of every Pakistani. He said it was evident that the government would once again disobey order of the court. “These people have decided to sacrifice Shehbaz Sharif,” he was of the view. He said a coup was announced in parliament yesterday. “No debate can be held in the parliament regarding any judge of the Supreme Court. Personal attacks were made again judges yesterday. People will come out to get their constitutional rights,” he maintained.

The PTI general secretary said it was clear that Zardari, Fazlur Rahman and Maryam had taken a decision and they were ready to sacrifice Shehbaz Sharif. PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that all eyes were on Supreme Court. The imported government was violating order of the Supreme Court, he maintained. Mr Habib said the government did not have the majority to pass the bill. The fight between N and S had intensified. Shehbaz Sharif was being made disqualified. He said the PML-N had fled the elections due to fear of defeat. “If order of the Supreme Court is not implemented, they will never hold elections,” added Mr Habib. He warned that if the court order was not implemented, the decision would be taken on the streets.