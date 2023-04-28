Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers

Australia proposed on Thursday overhauling its immigration system to speed up getting highly skilled workers into the country and smoothening the path to permanent residency. The federal Labor government said the current system used to select skilled migrants the points test will be modified to identify people with the correct skill sets the Australian economy needs going forward. “Our migration system is broken. It is failing our businesses, it is failing migrants themselves. And most importantly, it is failing Australians. That cannot continue,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in a speech at the National Press Club. Australia has been competing with comparable countries, like Canada and Germany, to lure more skilled migrants, with the surge in demand exacerbated by an aging population. The government said the visa process for high-skilled professionals will be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.