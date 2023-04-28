Japan must stop interfering in China’s internal affairs: Foreign Ministry

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday strongly disapproved and firmly rejected Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno’s irresponsible words on the National Security Law for the HKSAR, the practice of “one country, two systems”, and freedom of the press and speech in Hong Kong. A spokesperson for the office said that Matsuno’s words seriously interfered in Hong Kong affairs, including the law-based administration of the HKSAR government, and China’s internal affairs.

The spokesperson said that thanks to the national security law in Hong Kong, the principle of “one country, two systems” shows new vitality in a secure, stable and law-based environment, all lawful rights of Hong Kong people, including freedom of the press and speech, are effectively protected. At present, Hong Kong is in a new stage from chaos to stability and prosperity.

The latest survey shows that 80 percent of Hong Kong people believe that Hong Kong is a safer place, and global investors have cast their vote of confidence in Hong Kong with actions. Hong Kong also continues to rank high in various global indexes. However, a few Japanese politicians turned a blind eye to the positive effect of the national security law in Hong Kong, and attacked the successful practice of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong, which is a complete distortion of black and white with sinister intentions behind, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the rule of law is the cornerstone of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability. The Hong Kong police’s law enforcement action is in full compliance with laws, their statutory power and legal procedures, which helps to safeguard the rule of law and public order in Hong Kong, and brooks no finger-pointing.

The Japanese side claimed to protect the rule of law, but what it did undermined the rule-of-law spirit and law-based administration of the HKSAR, and trampled on the basic principles of international law and international relations, fully exposing its hypocrisy and real intention to disrupt Hong Kong. Its plot is doomed to be in vain and will be strongly opposed by the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, and become a laughing stock of people all over the world, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs. The office urged the Japanese side to clearly recognize the reality, exercise caution in words and deeds, abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, no longer follow steps of and pull the chestnuts out of the fire for certain countries, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any names.