1,000 cops dispatched to join katcha operations: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has sent the fresh personnel of Punjab Police to South Punjab after the solemn ceremony of “Atta i Alam” at the Central Police Office. The fresh and energetic police forces include elite commandos, snipers, special operation units and veterans of the Punjab Constabulary. The police forces are equipped with the latest weapons, sniper guns, bullet-proof jackets and complete operational equipment. IG Punjab said that 1,000 fresh personnel have been sent to South Punjab for Katcha area today, while another 2,000 personnel will be sent to Katcha tomorrow. IG Punjab handed over the flag of Punjab Police to the Commander in the heart-warming ceremony of ‘Atta i Alam’ and while shaking hands with the jawans, sent them off in buses from the Central Police Office. IG Punjab while addressing the police jawans said that personnel of Punjab Police are performing the very important national duty of eradicating bandits, dacoits, miscreants and anti-national elements from Katcha area with great diligence. He said that fresh personnel equipped with modern gadgets and facilities have been sent to Katcha area to support and increase the morale of police teams. IG Punjab said that I have full confidence that the Punjab Police will not show any negligence or laziness in eradicating robbers, dacoits, terrorists and miscreants from the hideouts of Katcha and the writ of the state and constitution of Pakistan will be cleansed from these social evils in the land of Pakistan. Dr. Usman Anwar said that it is the responsibility of all of us to maintain sustainable peace in these areas and to strengthen the atmosphere of security among the citizens that is why the Punjab Police under political patronage has conducted an operation according to the heat map with the support of all the security agencies. He made it clear that several interior areas are being cleared every day through targeted operations. IG Punjab said that the police have established their camps in the Katcha areas, now there is permanent deployment of force and phased duty. He said that robbers, dacoits and extremists who bow down to the law and constitution of Pakistan will get complete protection from the state and no miscreants or anti-social elements who surrender will be punished. IG Punjab directed the force to speed up operations with courage, sense of duty and spirit of jihad and to arrest the elements involved in organized and serious crimes including kidnapping for ransom and bring them to justice. He issued these instructions today while addressing the fresh personnel sent for the operation in the Central Police Office in the solemn ceremony of “Atta i Alam”.

IG Punjab recorded his message to encourage the jawans participating in the operation and congratulated them for the excellent performance of their duties. IG Punjab said that every bullet fired at the police will be answered with three bullets and no effort shall be spared to protect every inch of Pakistan’s soil. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police will completely clean up the Katcha areas and bring the criminals to court and the rule of law will be fully restored and maintained. On this occasion, Commandant PC and DIG Operations Punjab also addressed the jawans. On this occasion, Additional IG Logistics Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Operations, Shehzada Sultan, DIG Operations, Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi and AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present.