PEMRA raids cable network for relaying illegal Indian channels

On the special directions of Chairman PEMRA, Regional Offices in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Karachi and Hyderabad conducted enforcement drive during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on violations by the cable operators for airing illegal Indian Channels/Content, in defiance of directions of the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as those issued by the authority from time to time.

In Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Thatta and Sujawal, during inspections PEMRA enforcement team seized all the equipments being used in the said illegal activity which includes 14 Satellite Receivers, 11 modulators, 5 transmitters and 2 digital boxes. The Show cause notices were duly issued to the violators and the fine were also imposed on the violations conducted earlier.

In Multan, enforcement team conducted surprise inspections in various localities of Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan City, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and raided 34 Cable. Among them 20 were found airing illegal Indian channels as well as Indian content and imposed fine as well.

Field staff in PEMRA Regional Office Lahore has initiated drive against illegal/Indian content and conducted 89 surprise inspections in all 7 districts. Total number of violations found was 3 in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur. All three operators have been strictly warned and issued show cause notices and called for personal hearing. During the mentioned raids, the enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipments. Moreover, Regional Office Sargodha conducted surprise inspections of 15 Cable Operators in Khushab and Sargodha and seized equipment being used for airing illegal Indian Channels and excessive in-house channels.

Moreover, PEMRA Regional Office Gujranwala field staff conducted 14 surprise inspections in different cable networks in Gujranwala City, Wazirabad, Sambrial, Lalamusa, Kharian, Ladhewala warriach, Mandi Bahuddin, Gujrat, Narowal & Hafizabad and confiscated their Receivers deployed for illegal transmissions.

During a surprised drive in Faisalabad City, Jaranwala, Chak Jhumra, Tandlian Wala and Sammundri receivers for illegal transmissions were confiscated from two loop holders of M/s Media Com CATV(Pvt.) Ltd. i.e. M/s Jutt Cable Network and M/s Mudasar.

PEMRA once again warns all cable TV operators of the country to immediately stop airing illegal Indian channels/content which are otherwise illegal or proscribed by the authority. No channel other than PEMRA Licensee is eligible for airing on distribution networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt strictly in accordance with PEMRA Laws.