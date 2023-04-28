Eid festivities held at various CPEC projects across Pakistan

Cross-culture celebrations were seen at various CPEC projects across Pakistan during the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chinese staff and management gave gifts and offered donations to the poor and needy before and during the festival, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. “Pakistan and China share a strong cultural bond, and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm in both countries. The two countries have a long-standing friendship, and their cultural and economic cooperation has continued to strengthen over the years,” said Sajjad Hussain, commissioning and operation engineer at China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC). The CMEC arranged an Eid Celebration Party for all their employees at Thar Block II Coal Mine. Employees of the two countries celebrated the festival together and enjoyed their happy moments of Eid. Eid celebration party alsi held at Thar Block II Coal Mine.

The Eid festivities included traditional dances, performances, cricket games and dinners, providing an opportunity for the staff to share and celebrate their cultural diversity. The Chinese and Pakistani staff of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) also celebrated the special occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr together as a family at different construction sites across the country. Chinese and Pakistani engineers of Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt) Ltd (PMLTC) celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr together by playing cricket, dancing and having dinner together.

The employees said that the cultural communication enhanced understanding of each other and helped build bridges of friendship between the two friendly countries. The company also adjusted work schedules and gave Eid allowance to Muslim employees. The Orange Line also appreciated their hardworking employees, especially during the festive season. During Eid-ul-Fitr, the company prepared special gifts for them, which were distributed at all 26 stations of the Orange Line. Eid gift distribution ceremony for employees of the Orange Line. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Karachi Branch organized a CSR event to donate food packages to local low-income people to help them with a happy Eid.

ICBC organized a CSR event & distributed food items to the needy In a similar effort, the MCC Resource Development Limited (MRDL) in collaboration with Saindak Metals Limited (SML) distributed 4100 free Ramzan food packages among several hundred families in 32 far-flung areas of district Chaghi in Balochistan as a gesture to deliver best Eid wishes to Pakistani friends. Food items distributed by MRDL in collaboration with Saindak Metals Limited (SML).