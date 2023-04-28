UoL organizes seminar on oral cancer

University of Lahore, Department of Community Medicine and Preventive Dentistry organized an awareness seminar on Oral Cancer was organized by the Department of Community, in which MS, UOL Teaching Hospital Dr. Zahid Parvez was the Chief Guest while Principal University College of Dentistry Prof. Dr. Riaz Waraich attended as guest of honour, A large number of students along with Prof. Dr. Ashfaq, Prof. Dr. Saima Chaudhry, Associate Prof. Dr. Uroj Al Hasan, Dr. Wajiha, Dr. Muhammad Hassan participated in the awareness Seminar. Speaking at the seminar, the special guest MS Dr. Zahid Parvez said that as doctors it is our responsibility to inform the patients and their families about Oral Cancer. As a dentist, Doctors should act as an ambassador to spread awareness about this disease. Caution is better than cure, so any patient who comes to the hospital with dental diseases must be informed that smoking, pan, gutka and blisters cause Oral Cancer. Addressing the participants, Principal University College of Dentistry Prof. Dr. Riaz Waraich said that 90% of head and neck Cancer cases are reported from smoking, eating paan and gutka. It is wrong to think that those who used to smoke why doesn’t everyone who eats pans etc get cancer? Every person has an immune system, so a person who smokes, eats paan and gutka, if his immune system is weakened, he will suffer from Cancer, and if his immune system is improved, then it will be possible to avoid diseases like Cancer. At the end of the ceremony, shields were presented to the Chief Guest Dr. Zahid Parvez and other guests by Principal Riaz Waraich.