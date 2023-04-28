Names of Punjab police officers, personnel finalized for civil awards

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has sent the list to the federal government to give civil awards to the officers and personnel of Punjab Police who showed the best performance. According to the details, a list has been prepared for giving civil awards to the officers and personnel with the best performance, in which the nominated officers and personnel will be given awards i.e the Sitara Imtiaz, Tamgha Imtiaz and Tamgha Shujaat. Collectively, 21 officers and personnel have been nominated and the list of nominations for the civil awards has been sent.

Additional IG Muhammad Farooq Mazhar was nominated for Sitara Imtiaz while DIG Ahsan Younis was nominated for Tagha Imtiaz. SSP Captain Retd Wahid Mahmood, Shaheed Constable Rahat Saleem, Inspector Mohammad Naeem Akhtar and Inspector Javed Iqbal, Sub Inspectors Munir Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam, Corporals Isa Khan, Muhammad Umar Shahzad and Muhammad Rehan Razzaq were nominated for the Shujaat Medal. Similarly, Makarwal Mianwali SHO Muhammad Fayyaz and his three team members were nominated for the Tamgha e Shujaat. SSP Captain Retd Tariq Wilayat, DPG, CTD Punjab, Abdul Majeed Nisar and DSP Legal Altaf Hussain were nominated for Tamgha e Imtiaz.

DSP Operations CTD Muhammad Azhar Saeed, DSP Operations-II Muhammad Waris Kaliar and Corporal Abid Yousaf were nominated for Tamgha e Imtiaz. After the approval of the government, the above officers will be honored in the Pakistan Day ceremony. The above awards are being given to these officers for their excellent performance during duty and for their undying display of bravery and devotion to duty.

Moreover, the process of recruitment of new employees for the posts of Stenographers in Punjab Police has been completed. Additional IG Establishment has issued recruitment orders for 100 newly recruited Stenographers. The recruitment process has been completed by the Punjab Public Service Commission and the recruited stenographers will serve in different districts on a two-year probation period. According to the details, 41candidates with Lahore domicile were recruited, 34 from Kasur. 5 from Faisalabad, 3 from Okara while 2 citizens each from Sahiwal, Nankana, Narowal, Multan and Bhakkar. One stenographer was recruited from each below districts namely Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Pakpattan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Sargodha. 95 candidates including Ejaz Arshad, Mohammad Salman Anees, Rajab Ali Khan, Mohammad Nauman and Mohammad Ehsan are among the recruits. IG Punjab congratulated the recruited stenographers for joining the Punjab Police. He said that the recruitment of new stenographers will fill up the vacant posts of the employees and will improve the performance of office matters.