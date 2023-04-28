The Pashtunwali — managing cultural heritage in a dynamic world

In today’s globalised and modernised culture, Pashtuns can be guided to become culturally rich individuals by following Pashtunwali, a traditional code of conduct.

Even if modernity and globalisation offer many advantages, they can also lead to the decline of traditional values and cultural heritage, which can be detrimental to people’s identities and well-being as individuals and as communities. By promoting Pashtunwali ideas and concepts like hospitality, fairness, bravery, and honour, Pashtuns may preserve their cultural past and identity while also engaging with the rest of the world. Also, Pashtunwali can provide a framework for addressing the problems and difficulties of the contemporary world while simultaneously encouraging virtuous principles and conduct. The Pashtunwali is a traditional code of honour, that is followed by Pashtuns in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Pashtunwali code of behaviour is intricate and varied, and it governs many facets of life, including hospitality, justice, bravery, and loyalty. It has a complex and profound code of behaviour that is made up of many different components. Many Pashtuns adhere to the principles and values of Pashtunwali, which is a crucial part of the Pashtun people’s cultural identity. Furthermore, Pashtunwali has undergone certain modifications and alterations in response to industrialization, globalization, and political and social upheavals, like many other ancient ceremonies and practises in the area.

The guiding ideas and pillars that Pashtunwali is built upon are as follows:

Melmastia: The Pashtun code of hospitality, according to which Pashtuns must show hospitality and protection to all visitors, regardless of their nationality or social standing.

Badal: The vengeance principle, according to which Pashtuns must seek retribution for any wrongs committed against them or their families.

Ghayrat: The idea of individual respect and dignity that Pashtuns hold important. Tarboorwali: The principle of courage and bravery, which is essential for defending oneself and one’s society. Thega: or brief cease-fire announced by a jirga (an assembly of tribal elders). Nanawatey: Remorse for wrongdoings, is frequently followed with a Panah (request for shelter).

These fundamental principles are what distinguish Pashtunwali as a way of life and a cultural legacy for Pashtuns. While promoting good values and cultural heritage is always a good idea, it is crucial to do so in a way that is sensitive to the particular context and needs of the Pashtun community in Pakistan as well as to address the larger social, economic and political issues that affect their lives. The future viability of Pashtunwali will depend on a number of variables, including the ongoing conflicts in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the shifting social and economic conditions in the Pashtun community, and the ability of the Pashtun people to adapt to changing conditions while preserving their cultural heritage.

According to some historians, the Pashtun social order and social cohesion have endured times of conflict and instability because of the Pashtunwali virtues of hospitality, honour, and bravery. Others, however, contend that the Pashtunwali should be updated to reflect the times and circumstances of today because some of its tenets, such as retribution, can result in recurrent acts of violence. While Pashtunwali practise differs from person to person and community to community, it is an integral part of the Pashtun people’s cultural legacy and identity.

It is important to remember that cultural codes and values frequently play a significant role in determining the identity and behaviour of people and communities, even in the face of adversity and change. This is true even though the complexity and multifaceted nature of the Pashtun culture, as well as the ongoing conflicts in the region, pose significant challenges to the sustainability of Pashtunwali. As a result, the Pashtun people deal with the challenges and complexities of modern life, but Pashtunwali may still play an important role in their culture and way of life.

The Pashtun population in Pakistan could gain from the promotion of Pashtunwali as a way of life by fostering virtues like generosity, justice, and bravery. However, it is important to emphasise that Pashtunwali is a cultural norm that shouldn’t be imposed on anyone. The promotion of Pashtunwali as a way of life should also respect the diversity and complexity of Pashtun culture while also taking into account the changing demands and realities of the community. It is also critical to acknowledge that only promoting Pashtunwali might not be sufficient to resolve the issues that the Pashtun population in Pakistan faces, including poverty, a lack of access to healthcare and educational opportunities, and political marginalisation. Additionally, the promotion of Pashtunwali can help the Pashtun people feel proud and united, fostering social cohesion and a sense of belonging in a world that is changing quickly. However, it is crucial to understand that the Pashtun people’s capacity to adapt and evolve the code to meet changing circumstances and needs while preserving the core values and principles that make it a unique and priceless cultural heritage will determine its sustainability and relevance in the modern world. It is vital that the community maintain its promotion and preservation of Pashtunwali ideals and beliefs. This can be achieved through educational and awareness initiatives that highlight the value of Pashtunwali as a cultural legacy and way of life, as well as by recognising and praising people and communities that live by these values on a daily basis.

Furthermore, the Pashtunwali, must also be modified to meet the changing needs of the Pashtun community while conserving the fundamental ideals and values that make it a unique and highly prized cultural legacy. One approach to accomplish this is to interact with the local population and motivate them to take part in Pashtunwali’s ongoing evolution and adaptation to meet the needs and aspirations of the Pashtun people in the contemporary world.

Finally, it is crucial to understand that Pashtunwali’s survival and relevance will depend on the Pashtun people’s ability to modify and develop the code to meet shifting needs and circumstances while preserving the fundamental values and principles that make it a distinctive and priceless cultural heritage. As they handle the challenges and opportunities of the modern world, Pashtuns can continue to be inspired by their rich cultural heritage and customs.