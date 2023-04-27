Thursday marked the death anniversary of two legendary actors of the Indian film industry, Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna.

Both the actors were known for their unique style and powerful performances, which made them popular among the masses.

Feroz Khan, who passed away on 27th April 2009, was a multi-talented actor, director, and producer. He was known for his flamboyant style and larger-than-life persona. Some of his famous films include “Qurbani,” “Dharmatma,” “Janbaaz,” and “Dayavan.” He was also known for introducing the Western-style cowboy movies to Indian cinema with his film “Janbaaz.” Vinod Khanna, who passed away on 27th April 2017, was one of the most versatile actors of his time. He was known for his intense acting and charming persona.

Some of his famous films include “Mere Apne,” “Amar Akbar Anthony,” “Qurbani,” and “Dayavan.” He was also known for taking a break from his successful acting career to pursue a spiritual path, which made him even more popular among his fans.

Feroz Khan’s Qurbani, released in 1980, was a crime thriller that became a massive hit at the box office. The film starred Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Zeenat Aman in lead roles and was known for its chartbuster songs and thrilling action sequences. The film is still remembered for its iconic song “Aap Jaisa Koi.”

Dharmatma, released in 1975, was Feroz Khan’s directorial debut and was loosely based on the famous Hollywood film “The Godfather.” The film starred Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, and Rekha in lead roles and was known for its powerful dialogues and captivating storyline.

Janbaaz, released in 1986, was another Feroz Khan directorial and starred Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The film was known for its western-style action sequences and melodious songs, including the famous track “Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo.”

Dayavan, released in 1988, was a crime drama film that starred Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The film was a remake of the Tamil film “Nayakan” and was known for its gritty storyline and brilliant performances.

Vinod Khanna’s Mere Apne, released in 1971, was a family drama that starred Vinod Khanna and Meena Kumari in lead roles. The film was a remake of the Bengali film “Apanjan” and was known for its realistic portrayal of human emotions.

Amar Akbar Anthony, released in 1977, was a multi-starrer film that starred Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The film was a masala entertainer and was known for its catchy songs and hilarious comedy sequences. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, released in 1978, was a romantic drama film that starred Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee Gulzar in lead roles. The film was known for its emotional storyline and soulful songs. Both Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna were not only famous for their acting skills but also for their unique style and charisma. Their contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and their films will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.