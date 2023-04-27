Mohib Mirza responds to criticism around his second marriage

Actor Mohib Mirza responded to a keyboard warrior criticizing him for remarriage with fellow celebrity Sanam Saeed. The ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ shared the first-ever pictures with his wife Sanam Saeed on the photo and video sharing application as the two spent their first Eid together this year. “Rehmat. teesra din aur Dil se Eid Mubarak,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery. Reacting to the Insta post, a social user criticised the actor for being unjust with his first wife, actor Aamina Sheikh. The keyboard warrior claimed that Mirza got involved with Saeed while being married to Sheikh and also blamed him for ruining the life of their daughter, Meissa. Responding to the troll, Mirza wished her well and prayed for the happiness and well-being of the person. It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza made their marriage official earlier this year, during an outing at Fahad Mustafa-hosted PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’. They sparked engagement rumours earlier with the 2022 recap video of the ‘Daam’ actor on Instagram.