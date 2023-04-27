Mikaal Zulfiqar is a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Due to his fantastic and extraordinary efforts, he has acquired a very strong place in the industry. Mikaal has been in show business for a long time and has never failed to amaze his admirers. He began his career as a model, appearing in various advertisements. Mikaal rose to prominence on television after appearing in Abrar-ul Haq’s song video ‘Sano Teray Naal Pyaar Ho Gaya’ and in Ufone’s comic ads.

Mikaal shared photos on his Instagram account of the screening of his recent movie Money Back Guarantee. He shared photos of him with his fans from Sydney, Australia. His fans were all excited after meeting their favourite Pakistani actor in person.

Mikaal wrote in the caption of his post, ‘Great Turn out at the screening of MBG in Sydney.’ He also posed with his team for the film MBG. Money Back Guarantee is an action-packed comedy film that stars Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Mekaal, Ayesha Omar, and other stellar actors. The movie was released worldwide on Eid and has collected more than 100 million in the first two days of Eid.