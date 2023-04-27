Humayun Saeed reveals details about ‘Selahaddin Eyyubi’

Humayun Saeed is a known figure in the entertainment industry, having built a long-standing career as a successful actor and running a production company.

As a superstar in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Humayun has consistently delivered and it can be expected that he will continue to excel in the future.

The legendary producer and actor recently shed light on his grand production, Selahaddin Eyyubi – an upcoming period drama that has been co-produced by Pakistan and Turkey. Alongside Humayun Saeed, the producers of the project include Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr Junaid Ali Shah.

The Dillagi star addressed the delay in the production of Selahaddin Eyyubi and stated that the drama had garnered a lot of hype initially, which caused concern when there was a lack of updates. However, he reassured fans that the series is currently in the shooting phase and will be ready to air within the next five to six months.

The set of Selahaddin Eyyubi is said to be grand and enormous, making it one of the biggest collaborations that Pakistan has ever had with the international media industry. To strengthen the Pakistani connection, a few local actors have also been cast in the drama.

Although the series is being shot in Turkish, Saeed expressed his interest in potentially playing a small role, despite the language barrier. Selahaddin Eyyubi will air in Turkey within six months, but Pakistani audiences will have to wait a year to catch the show on their screens. Overall, Selahaddin Eyyubi promises to be an epic production, showcasing the best of Pakistani and Turkish talent.

On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.