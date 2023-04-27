Shahrukh Khan gears up to shoot major underwater sequence for ‘Dunki’

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in Kashmir to shoot a major schedule of upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki.

Reportedly, SRK and co-star Taapsee Pannu are in Kashmir to shoot a key underwater sequence for the film.

Sources claim: “It’s not an action sequence, but a pivotal one which will help take the narrative forward and to an important juncture. The team is excited to film it soon and the location for it is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, they are shooting in Kashmir and will wrap up the schedule this week. After this and the underwater sequence, they will call it a wrap. ”

The sources further added: “Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the post-production simultaneously and the movie is presently on track.”

Dunki is going to mark as the first ever collaboration of the King of Bollywood with one of the ace director Hirani.

The Pathaan actor took it to his social media handle somewhere in April 2022 to officially announce the film. He wrote: “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on December 22.”

After giving a blockbuster film like Pathaan to the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan is now coming back again to amuse audience with his phenomenal talent and charm, reports Pinkvilla.