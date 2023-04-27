Minal Khan reveals what Ahsan Mohsin Ikram doesn’t like about her

Prolific Minal Khan said her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram does not like her cooking. Minal Khan, the sister of celebrity Aiman Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram appeared in a show where they spoke about their preparations for Eidul Fitr and their marriage. In the show, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram said they don’t follow the tradition of women cooking food for the family. She interrupted him by saying it happens in the family, but in reality, he does not like her cooking. The ‘Jalan’ star added her husband did not touch the first dish she prepared after their marriage. For the unversed, the couple got married on September 10, 2021 in a fairy-tale event. Their relatives and friends attended the nuptials. They frequently share pictures and videos to keep the fans updated about the happenings. The couple pens heartfelt notes for each other too. On the acting front, Minal Khan made her acting debut in 2011. Since then, she has worked in the hit dramas ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah’, ‘Sun Yaara’, ‘Jalan’, ‘Nand’ and ‘Ishq Hai’.