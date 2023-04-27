Shahroz Sabzwari recalls his experience being mugged

Karachi has always struggled with a problem of street crime. Numerous crimes, including snatchings, kidnappings and even murders, have been committed against the locals, creating fear and concern in the community. On Rabia Anum’s Eid show recently, well-known Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari described his own experience with street crime.

Shahroz Sabzwari said on the show that he once travelled in the middle of the night while his cousin Momal Sheikh was getting married.

He came across a notorious kidnapping gang, which stopped his vehicle and entered it. They stole his phone, his cash and forced him to withdraw money using his bank cards at various ATMs.

Shahroz and his father Bahroze Sabzwari expressed their thanks that the kidnappers did not recognise Shahroz as the son of Bahroze Sabzwari, as this may have had far worse consequences. They thanked Allah for protecting them and preventing a worsening of the situation.

Karachi’s citizens have long experienced instability and anxiety as a result of a serious problem with street crimes. Many have urged the adoption of more effective measures to address the problem.

In terms of his career, Sabzwari will next be seen with his ex-wife Syra in Babylicious.