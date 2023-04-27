’22 Qadam’ seems to be a breath of fresh air in Pakistani dramas

Green Entertainment is bringing a power packed selection of shows our way. 22 Qadam is one such drama that is being viewed with great anticipation, not just for the cast but also for the story and rightly so. The cast, paired with Hareem Farooq aka Fari as the sportswoman who will be living the dreams and struggles and challenges of many young girls onscreen is enough to get the audiences hyped for a block buster.

22 Qadam is aptly titled as a tribute to the 22 yards long cricket pitch and what is really refreshing about the packaging is the fact that stories are centred on a completely new and original narrative. Pakistani dramas have often received criticism for pandering to the clichéd narratives of extra marital affairs, torturous in laws or mother-in-law as well as conspiratorial stories.

Well, here’s a drama that promises something different, in fact, possibly, spectacular on all fronts. “i 22 Qadam is an epic sports drama and an ode to all the women who strive to shine against all social odds,” describes the channel. 22 Qadam has been directed by the talented Anjum Shahzad and written by Zeeshan Ilyas.