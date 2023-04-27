China’s central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China’s central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Wednesday. The People’s Bank of China said it has conducted 89 billion yuan (about 12.95 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping stable liquidity in the banking system, according to the central bank. A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.