Old, but who else is there? Biden supporters lukewarm on candidacy

He won the most votes of any US presidential candidate ever last time around, but even many supporters feel unsure about sending the 80-year-old Joe Biden back to the White House for another term. “He’s just a little old,” said Laura Miranda from New Jersey. Biden is already the oldest-ever US president. He would be 86 by the end of a second stint on the job. “But I don’t know who else it would be,” the 31-year-old said, referring to the dearth of nationally popular Democratic Party possibles.

“He may be in good health now, but who knows, in six years’ time how he’s going to be,” said voter Steven Hjupp from Connecticut. “It’s a very bleak situation,” he said of Democrats’ 2024 efforts against possible contenders such as former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida governor Ron DeSantis — and Donald Trump, who has already announced his own bid. Even voters who approve of Biden’s job performance over the last two years — a period encompassing Covid, the war in Ukraine, inflation and abortion rows — expressed concerns about giving him another four years in the White House. “Biden is, I don’t know, 100, 120 years old,” joked James Everett Newman, a firefighter in Houston, Texas. “I wish we could have a younger viable candidate for president.” “At the same time, we don’t have that many younger alternatives because the Democratic Party has done a poor job cultivating younger leadership,” the 34-year-old added. “I like what Biden’s done. I think he’s done a really good job,” said 72-year-old Roger Tilton in Washington. Still, the retiree thinks it’s time for Biden to move on. “I personally wish he wouldn’t run again,” Tilton said. “Mentally, I’m certainly not as acute as I was 20 years ago, and there’s no way he is either.”