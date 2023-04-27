Eid milan get-together organized at NEPRA tower

An Eid Milan get-together was organized at NEPRA Tower on Wednesday, 26th April, 2023 which was attended by large number of NEPRA employees. The event was graced by the worthy Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi and Member of the Authority, Mr. Mathar Niaz Rana. Mr. Farooqi and Mr. Rana extended Eid greetings to the employees and also lauded their services in the betterment of power sector. They further stressed the need to work in harmony to produce better results in future. The employees also appreciated the Honorable Authority for creating a conducive environment.