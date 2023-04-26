Here’s How You can Travel from Islamabad to China By Road

If you are planning a trip from Islamabad to Tashkurgan, China; you now have the option of traveling by road due to the new bus service offered by Faisal Movers.

Here is a detailed guide on how to book your trip, what to expect during your journey, and other useful information.

General Information

Departure Schedule After every week

Departure Date 30th April, 2023

Departure Time 1:00 AM

Boarding Time 3 Hours Prior Departure

Boarding Closed 1 hour prior departure.

Travel Time 38 Hours

Ticket Price 50,000

Contact Details https://www.bookkaru.com/ 03-111-22-44-88

Services

3 Time Meal

1 Night Stay

28 Seater Luxury Bus

Route Schedule

Sr.# Time Details

1 01:00 AM Bus Departure from Islamabad Terminal

2 07:00 AM Breakfast at Naran Terminal

3 03:00 PM Short Stay at Faisal Movers Gilgit

4 06:00 PM Stay at Hunza Attabad Lake

5 08:30 PM Sost Border (Stay + Breakfast)

6 09:00 AM Custom Clearance + Immigration

7 09:00 AM Clearance from China

8 04:00 PM Arrival at Kashgar China

Travel Documents

Ensure that all your travel documents, including your passport, visa, and any other required permits, are up to date and valid. Following documents must be with you on this journey:

Original CNIC & Photo Copy

Original Passport & Photo Copy

Valid Visa

Invitation Letter from China (VISA CATEGORY F&M)

Note:

It is important to note that the requirements for travel documents may differ.

To book your trip:

Visit the Faisal Movers website or Facebook page. There, you will find the latest information on bus schedules, routes, and fares.

Choose your departure and arrival points, select the date, time, and the number of seats you require. You can pay for your ticket online or in-person at any Faisal Movers office. Ticketing, Boarding & Luggage Guidelines

Arrive at the departure point at least 3 hours before the scheduled departure time.

Present your ticket to the staff and board the bus. You will find that the bus is comfortable with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and snacks provided for your enjoyment.

No one will be allowed to board the bus 1 hour prior to departure.

Only 1 hand carry is allowed to each passenger.

You cannot get a refund or transfer your ticket, but you can modify it up to 3 days before you leave.

Your return ticket will remain valid for a period of 30 days.

Crossing the border

As you travel from Islamabad to China, you will pass through the Khunjerab Pass, which is the highest border crossing in the world at an altitude of 4,693 meters. The views from this pass are breathtaking, so make sure you have your camera ready.

Passing through cities

As you continue your journey, you will pass through the cities of Naran, Gilgit, Kashgar, Urumqi, and Beijing. Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Karakoram Highway and the Gobi Desert, which are some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. It will take 30 to 38 hours to reach your destination.

Arriving at your destination

After completing the journey, you will arrive at your destination. Collect your luggage, and if you require any assistance, you can ask the staff for help.

Additional information

It is advisable to bring warm clothing as temperatures can be quite low at high altitudes. Also, keep some local currency on hand for any expenses during your journey.

Conclusion

With all this information in mind, you are ready to embark on your journey from Islamabad to China by road.