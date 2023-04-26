Pakistan’s airports put on high alert after detection of two monkeypox cases

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s top health body issued a high-level notice to all national and provincial health officials after two cases of monkeypox were recorded in the country for the first time.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, all major airports have been placed on high alert following the diagnosis of the infectious virus, as fast detection is critical for the prompt execution of preventive measures.

Following the recent occurrences, all state-run and private medical facilities have been required to guarantee isolation and treatment preparation.

The Sindh Health Department also sent a circular to all hospitals in the provincial capital, advising them to be on high alert in case of a monkeypox outbreak. It urged officials to establish an isolation ward that would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that all precautions be made to prevent infection.

According to media sources, a control room has also been formed at the National Command and Operation Centre, where authorities have been briefed on the delivery of personal protective equipment at all airports. To combat the spread, officials made face masks and hygiene gloves essential for all airport porters who come into direct touch with passengers.

The strict precautions were imposed in the aftermath of monkeypox cases announced after two Saudi patients tested positive for the virus, requiring authorities to beef up security at airports.

The monkeypox virus causes an uncommon infection with symptoms such as rashes, fever, headaches, muscle aches, swelling, and backache.