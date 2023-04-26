Momina Iqbal flaunts stylish looks in latest pictures, videos on Eid

The latest pictures and videos of prolific actor Momina Iqbal are going viral on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram.

Momina Iqbal shared pictures and videos of her looking drop-dead gorgeous on Eidul Fitr. In the video, she donned a blue outfit with jewellery, which added to her charm.

Earlier, she shared another video of her on Eidul Fitr.

Her stylish post got more than 13,000 likes. Netizens complimented her looks and the snaps with their heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that she is quite a social media darling with a massive fanbase across the platforms. She regularly treats her followers with sneak peeks of her ongoing projects and also posts entertaining re-enactment videos on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota’. She essays Mehreen, wife of Zohaib in the play about ‘the difficulties that an individual has to face when their better half leaves for the eternal abode’. ‘Samjhota’ is written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Asad Jabal.